Gospel Group SENSERE Returns with Uplifting New Single “After Tonight”

Gospel music fans have reason to celebrate as the soulful ensemble SENSERE makes a vibrant return to the scene. Appearing on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the group introduced their latest feel-good single, After Tonight, which is featured on the highly anticipated album Fred Hammond Presents: The Soul of Future Worship, Volume Two.

“This is our first album in nearly six years,” shared James Drake of SENSERE. “The delay gave us a lot of space to grow and create. The pandemic slowed things down a bit, but it allowed us to reimagine our music and bring something we’re really proud of.”

The group, consisting of James Drake, Brian Williams, Lee Van Knowles, and Zach Nook Sanders, has been affectionately called “the gospel version of Mint Condition,” thanks to their polished sound and dynamic harmonies. Fans will recognize their signature style on tracks like Peace, God I Love You and the remix of That’s God featuring Darlene McCoy, which seamlessly blends traditional gospel with modern vibes.

SENSERE’s live performances are a testament to their musical chemistry. “Live shows can get hectic behind the stage, but once the curtains open, it’s all about blessing God and sharing that energy with the audience,” explained Brian Williams. “We pray, we focus, and then it’s just us vibing and living what we’re singing about.”

Erica Campbell praised the group for their authenticity and musicianship. “I love your music because you can hear that it’s a band. It’s real. You’re genuinely connected, and it comes through in every note,” she said.

For those eager to connect with SENSERE, the band is active across all social media platforms under the handle official SENSERE, and their website, sincereband.com, offers updates, tour dates, and more. Erica Campbell highlighted that the group will also be performing at upcoming gospel events, including the Stellers in Nashville.

With After Tonight, SENSERE proves that their long-awaited return was worth the wait. Their message of hope, faith, and worship resonates both in the studio and on stage, reaffirming their place as one of gospel music’s most dynamic and uplifting acts.

