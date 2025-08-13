Listen Live
August Marks National Immunization Awareness Month

Published on August 13, 2025

National Immunization Awareness Month background, banner or poster design template. observed every year in August. Holiday concept. Use to any Template, card, poster, placard, template.
Health officials are reminding Americans that August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of routine vaccinations for people of all ages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says staying up to date on immunizations helps prevent the spread of serious diseases like measles, whooping cough and the flu. Officials are urging parents to check their children’s vaccine schedules ahead of the new school year.

The CDC also encourages adults to speak with their healthcare providers about recommended vaccines, including COVID-19 and RSV shots.

