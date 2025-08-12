The Stellar Gospel Music Awards with BeBe & CeCe Winans

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

(August 12, 2025) – August 5, 2025) Nashville, TN – Today, Central City Productions announces the premiere date for the “40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards”. Hosted by Stellar and GRAMMY Award-winning duo, BeBe & CeCe Winans, the 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards will premiere Saturday, August 30th at 8PM ET/7PM CT on the Stellar Network; Additionally, the ceremony will air Sunday, August 31st at 8PM ET/7PM CT on BET. Gospel Music’s Greatest Night tapes August 16th, 2025 at the historic Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN.

Under the show theme, OUR MUSIC, OUR VOICE, OUR CULTURE, newly announced performers include: Jamal Roberts, Jonathan McReynolds, Nathan Davis Jr., Todd Dulaney, New Direction Gospel Choir of Tennessee State University, and Lisa Knowles-Smith. Previously announced performers include: Adia, Donnie McClurkin, Dottie Peoples, Jekalyn Carr, Jason Nelson, Lisa Page Brooks, MAJOR., Melvin Crispell III, Pastor Mike Jr., Pastor Mike Todd & Transformation Worship, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Tramaine Hawkins, and William Murphy.

The 40th ceremony will include special guest presenters Lil Rel Howery, Dominique Perry, Dante Bowe, Isaac Carree, Trina Braxton, and more to be announced.

Additionally, Central City Productions founder Don Jackson will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. Jackson is the Executive Producer of the Stellar Awards and the founder of the all-new Stellar Network.

This year, the STELLAR PLUS experience will return with two days of immersive industry and fan-focused events from Thursday, August 14, 2025, through Friday, August 15, 2025, ahead of the 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Special guests participating in the STELLAR PLUS experience include Adam Blackstone, Dana Sorey, Avery Sunshine, Miles Minnick, Joyce Sheffield, Karri Bryant, Rochelle Johnson, Alexis Daniels, Jayda Ellis, Lashoundra Young, Griff, Damon Williams, Just Nesh, Kasaun Wilson, Rhyeem Johnson, and more. The Stellar Unplugged Music Experience is presented by Amazon Music and in partnership with the Recording Academy.

The Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will premiere on the Stellar Network on Saturday, August 30th at 8PM and 11PM EST; on BET Sunday, August 31st at 8PM ET/7PM CT; on Bounce TV September 28th at 1PM EST/12PM CT; and in broadcast syndication from September 6, 2025 – September 28, 2025. The show will also stream on Vizio and Xumo Play beginning September 29th, 2025.

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards with BeBe & CeCe Winans was originally published on praiserichmond.com