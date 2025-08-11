Listen Live
August Marks Black Business Month, Celebrating Growth and Resilience

Published on August 11, 2025

August is Black Business Month in the United States, a time dedicated to celebrating and supporting Black entrepreneurs and the economic contributions of Black-owned businesses nationwide.

Founded in 2004, the month highlights both the progress and challenges faced by Black business owners. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Black-owned businesses have seen steady growth, particularly in the tech, beauty, and food industries, yet continue to face disparities in access to capital and resources.

Community leaders and advocates are using the month to spotlight local businesses, promote investment, and push for equitable economic policies.

