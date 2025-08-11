Listen Live
Local

Tropical Storm Erin May Strengthen into Major Hurricane

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

blue sky and white cloud background, cloudy in rainny season
sutichak

Tropical Storm Erin has developed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm formed off the west coast of Africa and is projected to move westward across the Atlantic toward the Americas.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, August 11, Erin had sustained winds of 45 mph and was traveling west at 20 mph, positioned several thousand miles from the U.S. mainland.

According to WBTV, forecasters expect Erin to strengthen in the coming days. If current trends continue, it could reach major hurricane status by Saturday morning, with maximum sustained winds potentially exceeding 110 mph.

For the full story, click here

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

Praise 100.9- Married 4 Life Walk interview
Entertainment

7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close