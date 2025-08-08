JJ Hairston: Uplifting Faith and Music Through the Years

Source: R1 Digital / R1

Gospel artist and pastor JJ Hairston continues to inspire with his dedication to music and ministry. In a recent interview, he opened up about his latest projects, the enduring impact of gospel music, and the remarkable 25-year journey of his group, Youthful Praise.

Hairston’s new record, Lifted Up, stands out as a special offering. The song was given to him as a gift by a pastor, and its message resonated deeply. “Immediately when I heard it, I knew there was a special anointing on the song,” Hairston shared. He explained that the music’s core message is simple but powerful: “We lift [Jesus] up above everything because Jesus said, ‘If I be lifted up, I’ll draw all men unto me.’”

The timing of the song is especially meaningful to Hairston. “In a season like today, where people are in need of an answer, the fact that we’re able to lift up Jesus—and He is the answer—is so important to me,” he emphasized.

This year, Youthful Praise marks its 25th anniversary with the celebratory album The Live Reunion. Hairston reflected fondly on bringing together past and present members: “To have all of the people who started with us, down to the people who just joined last month, all come together and worship was just super special.” He noted that the deluxe version of the album is coming soon, offering even more for gospel music fans and adding to this major milestone.

For Hairston, the group’s legacy goes beyond music. “It’s not even the music, but the journey that we wanted to celebrate. We all came together to celebrate what God has done in our lives over these 25 years,” he said.

Despite receiving numerous awards and honors during his career, Hairston’s focus remains on the true impact of his work. “The awards are incredible,” he admitted, “but knowing we’re making an impact in the lives of people—that’s what matters most to me.”

He also shared a personal prayer: “My prayer has always been that I never get to the place where I don’t see the moment, where I don’t get to see the impact that we’re making.” Hairston remains grateful for every opportunity and moves forward with humility and gratitude.

Hairston is preparing to release a brand new project in January, promising fresh collaborations and a new approach to worship. He teased, “The record coming out next year is a little bit different in that it’s a JJ Hairston record, and I’ve got some singers and some friends with me that are going to present our music in a different way. I think people are going to love it.” All the while, he continues to lead his church, The Gathering Place in D.C.

Through music and ministry, JJ Hairston’s message of hope and faith continues to uplift and unite audiences everywhere. As he put it, “To this day, I’m still as overwhelmed as I was the first time I heard one of our songs being sung in a church.”

