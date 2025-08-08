Listen Live
Local

Natalie Cole Everlasting (Deluxe Edition / Remastered 2025)

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nathalie Cole
Source: Christian Rose / Getty

To celebrate what would have been Natalie Cole’s 75th birthday this year, Craft Recordings are releasing digital deluxe editions of two of her key albums. Everlasting hit the top 10 of the Billboard R&B chart on its release and is certified RIAA Gold.

The track “Jump Start” was the first single to be released from the album and went top 15 on the Billboard charts and #2 on the Billboard R&B chart. The album’s second single, “I Live for Your Love”, hit top 5 on US R&B Songs at No. 4 and No. 2 on US Adult Contemporary chart. “Pink Cadillac” was released as the third single and achieved successful popularity in that it hit the top 5 on the US Hot 100, top 10 on US R&B Songs and No. 1 on US Dance Songs.

Natalie Cole Everlasting (Deluxe Edition / Remastered 2025)  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

Praise 100.9- Married 4 Life Walk interview
Entertainment

7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close