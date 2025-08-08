Natalie Cole Everlasting (Deluxe Edition / Remastered 2025)

Source: Christian Rose / Getty

To celebrate what would have been Natalie Cole’s 75th birthday this year, Craft Recordings are releasing digital deluxe editions of two of her key albums. Everlasting hit the top 10 of the Billboard R&B chart on its release and is certified RIAA Gold.

The track “Jump Start” was the first single to be released from the album and went top 15 on the Billboard charts and #2 on the Billboard R&B chart. The album’s second single, “I Live for Your Love”, hit top 5 on US R&B Songs at No. 4 and No. 2 on US Adult Contemporary chart. “Pink Cadillac” was released as the third single and achieved successful popularity in that it hit the top 5 on the US Hot 100, top 10 on US R&B Songs and No. 1 on US Dance Songs.

