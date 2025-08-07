Teaching Kids Faith | Faith Walk

In today’s “Faith Walking” segment on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, the focus was on the transformative power of modeling faith and worship in front of your children.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Erica shared heartfelt memories of her father’s worship practices, recalling how seeing him on his knees in prayer left an indelible mark on her spiritual journey. His worship wasn’t tied to perfection but to his brokenness and his unwavering desire to connect with God—a lesson that continues to inspire her today.