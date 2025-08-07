Listen Live
Lifestyle

Teaching Kids Faith | Faith Walk

Published on August 7, 2025

Faith Walk GUMEC
In today’s “Faith Walking” segment on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, the focus was on the transformative power of modeling faith and worship in front of your children. 

Erica shared heartfelt memories of her father’s worship practices, recalling how seeing him on his knees in prayer left an indelible mark on her spiritual journey. His worship wasn’t tied to perfection but to his brokenness and his unwavering desire to connect with God—a lesson that continues to inspire her today.

Erica emphasized the importance of parents actively demonstrating their faith at home. She cautioned against sending mixed messages by treating church as essential for adults while allowing children to disengage. Instead, she encouraged families to make worship a shared experience, teaching children the value of God’s presence through intentional practices.

Drawing from her own upbringing, Erica described how her parents created a faith-filled atmosphere. From listening to Bible tapes during car rides to practicing stillness and reverence at home, these habits prepared her and her siblings to embrace worship as a natural part of life. She challenged parents to reflect on what they’re modeling—are they showing their children how to live a Christ-centered life, or merely how to attend church?

The segment concluded with a powerful call to action: don’t just take your kids to church—teach them Jesus. Show them how to walk in faith every day, even on an ordinary Wednesday. By modeling prayer, meditation, and worship, parents can instill a deep, personal connection to God in their children, shaping their spiritual foundation for years to come.

