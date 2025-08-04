Suffolk County Police K-9 Gets Loose And Attacks Black Man Outside Of Slain NYPD Detective’s Funeral

Source: x / x

An incident involving a police K-9 happened during the funeral of NYPD Detective Didarul Islam, the officer who was tragically killed during a mass shooting in Manhattan last week.

According to News 12 The Bronx, a Suffolk County police dog somehow escaped from its vehicle and attacked a man outside Islam’s funeral procession, biting the bystander in the back, which happened after the German Shepard appeared to lunge at at least two other bystanders. Greater Long Island reported that funeral events began at a mosque in the Bronx and concluded with a procession to Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, New Jersey.

Now, the Suffolk County Police Department has released a statement addressing the incident, explaining that “the door to a police vehicle became ajar and the canine inside escaped, biting someone.”

“The dog’s handler recalled the dog and gained custody,” the statement continued. “The department is reviewing the incident.”

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

News 12 even spoke to a professional K-9 handler and trainer, who suggested that the police dog might have bitten the victim because the man was wearing loose clothing, akin to the training jackets normally worn by trainers.

So, basically, everyone is scrambling to explain what happened and how it might have happened, but nobody wants to talk about the elephant in the room:

This police K-9 — well — reeeeeally seemed like it was exclusively targeting Black men.

(Content warning: the following video is graphic and might prompt questions like, “What in the Bloody Sunday is going on here?”)

Look, one probably shouldn’t jump to the conclusion that this particular K-9 was trained to attack random Black folk on the street, but the video footage that has been floating around the interwebs does appear to show the dog making a beeline past a number of bystanders straight to the closest visible Black men in sight — most of whom were notably not wearing loose-fit clothing, by the way — and lunging towards a couple of them before latching onto the back of its victim.

It looks a little suspicious — that’s all I’m saying. Are the K-9 trainers just wearing baggy training jackets, or are these dogs being conditioned to spot potential criminals using the same racial profiling methods their human counterparts so often employ? (I’m just asking questions here. Blue canine lives matter, or whatever.)

Seriously, though, if you know, at even a rudimentary level, the history between Black people and police dogs, you understand why we might be a bit concerned that this Suffolk County K-9 appeared to be going after Black men by default.

We’re already wary enough when it comes to police presence. Keep them dogs under control!

SEE ALSO:

Black Man Files Lawsuit Accusing NY Cop Of Harassing, Arresting Him For Honking Horn At Green Light

New York AG Letitia James Wins Lawsuit Over Trump’s Medical Funding Cuts, Which Judge Called ‘Government Racial Discrimination’



Suffolk County Police K-9 Gets Loose And Attacks Black Man Outside Of Slain NYPD Detective’s Funeral was originally published on newsone.com