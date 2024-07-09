Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

The Blueprint For A Fantastic Future | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 07.09.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Blueprint For A Fantastic Future”

I want to give you tips to come back….

 

These are the times that try a man’s soul. Yet these are the times that also try women’s soul, Children, souls, senior souls. And these are the type of times that your parents talked about and how they refuse to stop fighting for better.  Not just for themselves, but for their children and grandchildren, they knew that the fight today would pay dividends for those who come tomorrow. So what we must do is keep fighting not just for us, but for generations yet unborn. It is said that the great ones plant trees in the 80 East that take 80 years to grow, they will never sit under those trees, but they grow it for those who will be in the future.  

 

So I want to encourage you to keep fighting, keep striving and keep planning for great things even in future that you won’t see.  

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Blueprint For A Fantastic Future | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Local

Where to see fireworks for the 4th of July in Charlotte

Interview: Father of Shanquella Robinson Remains Hopeful One Year Later
Crime

Father of Shanquella Robinson Remains Hopeful One Year Later

Entertainment

How Your Words Can Control the Temperature of Your Relationships

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
Local

Megan Thee Stallion Coming to Charlotte

Tennis player sitting on court with racket and ball
Local

Top Tennis Stars Headlining Exhibition in Charlotte

Downtown Charlotte, NC, with luxury apartments against the stormy sky at sunset.
Local

Dandelion Market to Leave Uptown Location

Sue Glass
Local

Sue Glass is the First Woman to Lead the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close