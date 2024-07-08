Listen Live
The Struggle For Success Is Worth It | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 07.08.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Struggle For Success Is Worth It”

I’ve been talking about struggle and the positive impact struggle can have on your future. I was out one morning for a jog and ran by an older gentleman who said young man, good to see you continue to come on and exercise because everything good, even good health comes with the struggle. 

I realized he was right because everything good that I’ve had in my life has come with the struggle I had to struggle to work my way through college. I had to struggle to start my business, I had to struggle to write my books and then each level of trouble, I came out better.  

So as we go through this time of struggle, I want to encourage you to keep fighting because your life will be better after the struggle than it was before it started.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Struggle For Success Is Worth It | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

