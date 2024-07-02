Thomas Ware Discusses New Single “Letting It Go” and Its Impact on Mental Health Awareness

Thomas Ware joined “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” to discuss his latest single, “Letting It Go,” and its inspiration. “I put out ‘Letting It Go’ to help with mental health awareness around the world through spiritual growth. It’s a great song, and I hope you all enjoy it,” Ware shared.

Reflecting on his music career, Ware mentioned a memorable encounter in Atlanta and the success of his previous album. “Griffin, you might remember we ran into each other in Atlanta at Doctor Bryant’s church when I opened for James Ford. Before this, we had an album called ‘Loved Me to Death’ that did well on radio. This follow-up song has been great too. Learning, meeting so many artists, and maneuvering in this business has been a journey, but I’m loving it and learning a lot,” Ware recounted.

When asked about the inspiration behind “Letting It Go,” Ware explained its origin during a worship service and its connection to his and his wife’s work in mental health counseling. “Actually, I was in the middle of a worship service, and at the end, the song just poured out of my spirit. It just came about. My wife and I work with people on mental health and do a lot of counseling. This song felt like the perfect antidote to help a lot of people,” Ware said.

The song’s impact was praised, and Ware was asked how listeners can access his music. “You can find everything on CHMG VIP. I’m on all music platforms. Both Christian and Gospel platforms picked up this song. Please go out there, listen to it, add it to your playlist, and request it on your radio station,” Ware responded.

Ware also shared his social media handles and encouraged listeners to connect with him online. “My social media is therealthomasware on Instagram. On TikTok, it’s ThomasWare38. You can find me on Facebook by typing in Thomas Ware,” he said.

With enthusiasm, the show highlighted Thomas Ware’s new single, “Letting It Go,” now available on all major music platforms. Ware expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you, man. I appreciate it.”

