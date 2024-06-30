Listen Live
Residents of Plaza Midwood Turn to Ear Plugs Due to New Club

Published on June 30, 2024

close up of DJ hands on dj console mixer

Source: bauwimauwi / Getty

Residents in Plaza Midwood are voicing frustration over a new club that they claim plays loud music late into the night.

Ron Wolfe, a longtime resident of Plaza Midwood, has witnessed numerous businesses come and go in the neighborhood over the past 30 years. Recently, he and other neighbors have been bothered by the noise from the new Eden of Plaza bar on Pecan Avenue, which opened last fall. According to WCCB, Wolfe mentioned the noise became noticeable about two months ago.

According to the city of Charlotte noise ordinance, music must not exceed 60 decibels between 9pm and 2am from Sunday through Thursday, and between 11pm and 2am on Friday and Saturday nights. With the rooftop bar now operational at Eden on Pecan Avenue, neighbors are describing the measures they are taking to try to get a good night’s sleep.

Emily Scott, who lives less than half a mile from the new club stated after complaints, the club offered her a $100 gift card.

Read the full story here

Charlotte local North Carolina

