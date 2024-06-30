Listen Live
Habitat for Humanity Pledges $250K for Rock Hill Storm Recovery

Published on June 30, 2024

Wood Framing on Second Floor of New House

Source: Isaiah E Williams / Getty

More than two months after severe winds and hail caused extensive damage along areas in Rock Hill, SC., Habitat for Humanity of York County has announced additional aid for ongoing recovery efforts.

According to WBTV, the board of Habitat for Humanity of York County has approved $250,000 from our strategic reserves to assist in the recovery efforts.

Tim Veeck, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of York County, discussed the challenges residents still face with WBTV’s Jason Puckett. While progress has been made, many homeowners, like Sue Massey, continue to struggle with repairs. Massey highlighted improvements to her roof but noted damage to gutters and siding still needing attention.

Veeck emphasized the importance of the new funding in sustaining community support and ensuring affected residents feel supported. Habitat for Humanity has already assisted 16 families and plans to help more, underscoring the ongoing need for assistance in Rock Hill’s recovery process.

Read the full story here

