An Amazon delivery truck that was traveling erratically was being tracked by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday morning.In west Charlotte, on South Tryon Street close to Pressley Road, the event started at roughly 11:30 a.m.

After then, it went on into Gaston County before the driver lost control of the car. Shortly after they came, the man was handcuffed by the officers.

Police were chasing the vehicle, while Chopper 9 Skyzoom was hovering overhead.It’s unknown whether any injuries have been recorded or what happened to the original driver.During the incident, Chopper 9 noticed a man driving the truck without a shirt on.

Amazon Delivery Truck Crashes: Driver Arrested was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com