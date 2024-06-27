Hornets select Tidjane Salaun with the sixth-pick in the NBA Draft! Was it worth it? Here’s a few key points to know and consider for your judgement:
Born: 2005, in Paris, France, at the age of 18.
Cholet Basket (#31 / Forward) is the current team.
Measurements: 6′ 9″ x 218 pounds
Janelle Salaün’s siblings
NBA league
NBA draft: 2024: sixth overall pick in the first round
The last player we selected participated in an incredible 22 games throughout the 2023–2024 season. It seems sense that he was hurt.LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets agreed to a five-year, $204,450,000 contract that included a $204,450,000 guarantee and an average salary of $40,890,000. Will that yield a return for us?
Hornets Select Tidjane Salaun: 6th Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
