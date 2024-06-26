Listen Live
Local

Megan Thee Stallion Coming to Charlotte

Published on June 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

If you didn’t catch her Raleigh show, Megan Thee Stallion is offering fans another opportunity to see her in North Carolina.

Announced on Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion will be performing in Charlotte on July 3 as part of her Hot Girl Summer Tour. According to WBTV, the event will take place at the PNC Music Pavilion, with tickets available starting today at noon.

Related Stories

Special guest GloRilla will join her for the show. Megan has also scheduled a new performance in Atlanta on July 2. These tour updates precede the release of her new album “MEGAN” on June 28.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
News

Summer Roars Ahead With Massive Heat Wave Slamming Eastern U.S.

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

News

What Is Project 2025? Breaking Down The Controversial Playbook

Entertainment

Love Talk: Embracing Growth in Relationships

Crime

‘Untold Stories: Black And Missing’ Podcast Sheds Light On Underreported Cases Of Missing Black People

Lifestyle

Marriage Is A Decision, Not Just An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley

Vesha James and Hope Martin
Health

Red Cross issues urgent call for blood donations

Super Bowl XLVI - Preview
Wellness

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close