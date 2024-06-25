Esteemed Business Leaders Pinky Cole Hayes and Derrick Hayes Bring ‘American Sesh’ to New Birth’s Annual INNOV8 Conference

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

STONECREST, Ga., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global prophetic leaders, national recording artists and renowned business leaders will headline the 2024 INNOV8 Conference at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church beginning June 25 through 27. Entry for the multi-day event is free but requires all participants to register for all sessions by visiting www.inov8conference.org.

Conference speakers include internationally acclaimed prophets Brian Carn and Lovy Elias and noted musical guests Melvin Crispell and Will Johnson. Global speaker, author and advocate Dr. Cindy Trimm will also lead a transformational session during the conference.

Prominent restaurateurs, business leaders, and philanthropists Pinky Cole Hayes and Derrick Hayes are integrating their ‘American Sesh’ experience into this year’s conference. The married duo has curated a unique in-person experience for current business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to gain valuable insights, tools, and strategies to help propel their companies and business concepts.

“We are thrilled to be joined by preeminent innovators and distinguished disruptors Pinky and Derrick as they bring their incredible American Sesh concept to this year’s INNOV8 Conference,” said New Birth Senior Pastor and conference host Dr. Jamal Bryant. “Their undeniable achievements are marked by a unique ability to harness their God-given talents and game-changing ideas to venture in uncharted business territories to launch successful brands and blaze a path that sets a blueprint for future entrepreneurs and innovators.”

All conference sessions will take place at New Birth located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.

Tuesday, June 25

3 p.m. – American Sesh with Pinky Cole Hayes and Derrick Hayes

7:30 p.m. – Evening Speaker: Prophet Lovy Elias

Wednesday, June 26

3 p.m. – American Sesh with Pinky Cole Hayes and Derrick Hayes

7:30 p.m. – Evening Speaker: Dr. Cindy Trimm; musical guest: Will Johnson

Thursday, June 27

3 p.m. – American Sesh with Pinky Cole Hayes and Derrick Hayes

7:30 p.m. – Evening Speaker: Prophet Brian Carn; musical guest: Melvin Crispell

For more information, visit www.inov8conference.org.

Esteemed Business Leaders Pinky Cole Hayes and Derrick Hayes Bring ‘American Sesh’ to New Birth’s Annual INNOV8 Conference was originally published on praiserichmond.com