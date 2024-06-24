Grandmother of Juneteenth Receives Reparations After 85 Years

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Opal Lee, often referred to as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” for her work towards getting June 19 recognized as a national holiday, recently received reparations after her family was pushed out of their home in Fort Worth, Texas 85 years ago. The 97-year old Texas resident was only 12-years-old when a racist mob forced her family to flee from their residence.

Earlier this month, Lee received the keys to her new home built on that very same lot where tragedy struck. The house was both built and furnished in less than three months with the help of local community groups. “I’m so happy I don’t know what to do,” Lee said, according to AP News.

On the night the mob disturbed the home that Lee’s parents had just purchased, Lee and her siblings were sent to a nearby friend’s house for safety. The mob grew to nearly 500 people, and newspapers at the time referenced the rowdy crowd breaking windows and destroying furniture throughout the night. Lee’s parents never spoke about what happened that night after they migrated, but instead they persevered and worked hard in order to purchase another home later on down the line. Despite following in her parents footsteps and not dwelling on the past, Lee considered over the years the necessary steps needed to reclaim the lot that was rightfully hers.

Habitat for Humanity purchased the land, and once Lee got in touch with the CEO, and old friend, the lot where her family once lived became hers for $10. The house was purchased and funded through a financial services company, and JCPenney donated all the necessary household items that would be needed to make the place feel like home.

From working hard to rally up residents in hopes of making June 19th a national holiday to spending decades working as a teacher/counselor in the Fort Worth area and creating a well-established community garden for all to enjoy, Lee can finally rest knowing that her efforts and hard work have paid off. During the ceremony at her house, Lee carried just a toothbrush, eager to move in and make her house a home.

“I just so want this community and others to work together to make this the best city, best state, the best country in the whole wide world. And we can do it together,” Lee said.

Grandmother of Juneteenth Receives Reparations After 85 Years was originally published on elev8.com