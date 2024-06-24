Listen Live
Crystal Aikin – Live Recording Saturday, June 29th Nashville, TN

Published on June 24, 2024

2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

About Crystal Aikin

Crystal Aikin is the inaugural winner of BET’s hit gospel singing show “Sunday Best!” Sparking national acclaim, her recording musical career was launched. With her debut album’s heart gripping single “I Desire More” she hit charts, awarding her a GMA nomination and winning two Stellar Awards. This gifted artist, writer, actress, speaker knows no boundaries. Along with being a Registered Nurse she believes her mission is holistic, healing the broken from the inside out. With recent singles as “Trouble Don’t Last” & “He Can Handle It” she’s a testament to God’s promises. With a life committed to change and transparency, Crystal Aikin is and forever will be an example of “Every day’s Best”!

 

Crystal Aikin – Live Recording Saturday, June 29th Nashville, TN  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

