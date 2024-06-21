Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins’ New Record Label Aims To Uplift & Inspire

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins, the producer who has crafted megahits for artists such as Beyonce, Brandy, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Ray J is now using his faith as the source of his next venture.

Jerkins dubbing his new purpose-driven record label — Alienz Alive. He established the brand back in 2022. Alienz Alive features a collective of artists who are committed to living a life renewed in Christ.

“When I first thought about launching a new company, I knew I had to do something that reflected my faith,” Jerkins said in a statement to Medium Creative Agency. “What’s crazy, and people might not know this; I was rapping in church as a kid. I was also featured on Kirk Franklin’s “Revolution”, so this is a full circle moment for me because now I’m doing something revolutionary by launching this label.”

SEE ALSO: Rewriting The Rules – Trailblazers of Revolutionized Christian Hip-Hop and R&B

The label’s mission statement is rooted in Romans 12:2: “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.” Jerkins also plans to develop his artists as well as build community, fostering honest dialogue and storytelling, pursuing the truth and glorifying God.

“Alienz Alive is a collaborative community of creatives that are Christ-centered where artist development is key,” he continued in a statement. “We encourage our artists to use their gifts to uplift and inspire. Sonically speaking the influences are Hip Hop, R&B, and Indie Rock. As long as it glorifies God and it’s dope, all are welcome.”

So far, artists on Alienz Alive’s roster include Jon Keith, GAWVI, IMRSQD, Alex Jean and TJ Carroll. At the end of May, GAWVI dropped his first solo track in three years with the label called “Into the Atmostfear.” His next single “Doors Down” came out last week. On Instagram, he confirmed his album release date will be announced soon. The label is also pushing Jon Keith’s “Gods Hand,” which was released earlier in June.

You can check out the full line-up of artists here.

Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins’ New Record Label Aims To Uplift & Inspire was originally published on elev8.com