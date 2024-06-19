Celebrating Juneteenth: Joy, Resilience, And The Work Ahead

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States, is a complex holiday. It’s become a day of celebration during which we honor the strength of our ancestors, their unyielding fight for freedom, and the progress we’ve made as a community. But beneath the parties, barbecues and community events lies a sobering truth: the struggle for true liberation continues, not just in the United States, but across the globe.

Even as we celebrate, we must acknowledge the unfinished chapters of our story. Black communities everywhere—from the United States to Sudan to Haiti to Congo—continue to face marginalization, violence, and ongoing genocides. This nuanced reality begs the question: How do we find joy and foster mental well-being within the context of ongoing struggle? The answer lies in the very spirit of Juneteenth itself. It’s a testament to the enduring human capacity for resilience and the power of collective joy.

Finding joy and advocating for change isn’t a binary choice; it’s a balancing act. We can celebrate our victories while acknowledging the battles yet to be fought. Just like Juneteenth celebrations themselves, a blend of joy, remembrance, and action is essential for our collective mental well-being and continued progress. As we raise a toast to Juneteenth this year, let’s commit to honoring the past, celebrating the present, and actively working for a future where liberation is not just a memory, but a reality for all Black communities.

Celebrating Juneteenth

Here are some ways we can incorporate these lessons into our Juneteenth celebrations and beyond:

Honor Our Ancestors

Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who came before us. Dedicate time to learning about Black history, and not just the sanitized versions in textbooks. Explore the stories of abolitionists, Black Wall Street entrepreneurs, and everyday heroes who fought for our freedom. This remembrance fuels our strength and reminds us that progress, however slow, is possible.

Cultivate Community Care

Juneteenth is a celebration of Black excellence, but it’s also a reminder of the importance of community. Use this time to connect with loved ones, celebrate each other’s successes, and offer support to those who are struggling. Building strong social connections fosters a sense of belonging, which is vital for mental well-being.

Seek Joy In Everyday Acts

The fight for justice can be draining. Juneteenth is a time to intentionally cultivate joy. Listen to your favorite music, dance freely, indulge in delicious food—savor the simple pleasures that nourish your spirit. Joy is a form of resistance, too. When we find moments of happiness, we defy the systems that seek to diminish us.

Acknowledge The Ongoing Struggles

While we celebrate, we cannot ignore the injustices that persist. Educate yourself about the ongoing genocides in places like Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Support organizations working towards racial justice and humanitarian aid. Turning a blind eye to suffering only prolongs it.

Advocate For Change

Juneteenth is a call to action. Contact your local representatives, attend protests, and advocate for policies that promote racial equity. Use your voice to challenge discriminatory systems. Change takes time, but consistent action paves the way for a more just future.

Steph R. Long is a Chopra-certified Ayurvedic health instructor, meditation instructor, and well-being coach. She’s also the founder of holistic wellness and coaching company SRL Well-Being and the former Deputy Director of Enterprise for Refinery29 Unbothered, where she oversaw health, wellness, and spirituality content.

Celebrating Juneteenth: Joy, Resilience, And The Work Ahead was originally published on elev8.com