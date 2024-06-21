Listen Live
Tackling Alzheimer’s Disease through dance and donations

Published on June 21, 2024

Ramona Holloway and Professor Charles Easley

Source: Ramona Holloway and Professor Charles Easley / Ron Holland

Alzheimer’s disease is debilitating and quite frankly, frightening. Fraught with cognitive decline and memory loss, people with Alzheimer’s and Dementia are caught in an inescapable fog of confusion and mental anguish. According to statistics, upward of six million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, and incredibly, the number of people living with the disease doubles every five years at age 65.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into the impact of Alzheimer’s disease with Radio One Charlotte On-Air Talent, Ramona Holloway and JSCU Professor, Charles Easley.

