CeCe Winans Discusses Her New Album, American Idol Performance, and the Joy of Worship

In a recent interview with Erica Campbell and Mr. Griff on Get Up Mornings, gospel legend CeCe Winans opened up about her latest album, her performance on American Idol, and the joy that fuels her life and music.

CeCe Winans has released a new album titled More Than This, which has already debuted at #1 on the Billboard Christian charts. Discussing the creation of this album, CeCe shared her excitement and gratitude for the powerful worship experience captured in the recording. “Our second live record was done here in Nashville, and it was just a powerful experience,” Winans explained. “Our first live record, Believe For It, was recorded during the pandemic with limited people. This time, I invited worship teams from various churches in Nashville, and they were our audience. The live audience singing was just a heavenly experience. My prayer is that when people hear this record, they will get what happened in the house that night.” The album’s title, More Than This, reflects CeCe’s desire for worship that goes beyond the ordinary. “It’s more than just our Hallelujah. Let the Holy Spirit saturate our worship in a way that will bring God the glory that He deserves,” she emphasized.

CeCe’s recent performance on American Idol left a significant mark, not just on the audience but also on her. She performed “Goodness of God,” a song that she felt would touch many hearts. “My prayer was that it would have a huge impact for the Kingdom,” Winans shared. “When they chose ‘Goodness of God,’ I was so grateful. Meeting Roman, a 24-year-old contestant with a heart for glorifying the Lord, was also special. I felt God was going to do something significant through this.”

Known for her infectious smile and joyful spirit, CeCe attributes her joy to her faith in God. “The joy of the Lord is my strength,” she said. “I’m 59, about to be 60, and I’ve lived long enough to look back and see God’s kindness and mercy towards me. Even in dark times, knowing He’s with you brings joy. Praise keeps joy in your heart.”

Throughout her career, CeCe has consistently emphasized the importance of living a surrendered life to God. Erica Campbell praised her for being an example of a life dedicated to God’s glory. “You’ve consistently talked about being surrendered to Him beyond yourself,” Campbell noted. “What is your one wish for this record?” CeCe responded, “My one wish is that people would experience the love of God in such a way that they would love Him back. We all know that God loves us, but the blessing comes when you realize you owe Him everything and strive to please Him. I pray that people learn to worship Him in spirit and truth, leading to transformed lives.”

When asked about a song that reminds her of her youth in church, CeCe reminisced, “I get joy when I think about what He’s done for me.” CeCe Winans continues to inspire with her music, her faith, and her joyful spirit. Her latest album, More Than This, is a testament to her commitment to worship and glorifying God. Erica Campbell and Mr. Griff expressed their admiration and support for CeCe, appreciating her unwavering dedication to her faith and her music. “We love and appreciate you, CeCe,” Campbell said. “We are cheering for you and praying God’s continued blessing over you and your family. Thank you for this moment to talk to you.”

CeCe Winans’ new album, More Than This, is out now! Experience the powerful worship and heavenly sounds that have already made it #1 on the Billboard Christian charts.

