Commitment and Fatherhood | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.17.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Commitment and Fatherhood

Today, in this time of challenge, I want to give you tips to come back. We’ve been talking about the impact your thinking has on how you handle adversity. Some people manage to use adversity as a motivational tool, which helps to strengthen them. While others allow adversity to crush them. You must decide to have faith and positive expectation and expectacy. 

 

See, you’re up look, determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. Let me say that again, your up look determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. The more you say that you’re gonna come back, the quicker your comeback gets going. You must decide right now, and I’m here to help you. I’m here to cheer you on TuneIn every day and listen to this message and share it with everybody you know and get ready. Get ready. Get ready for a comeback and expect that you will win. The more you think it and expect it, the more it will happen.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

