Gospel Legend Vanessa Bell Armstrong Readies for 1st Album in Over a Decade-Hear New Single!!

Vanessa Bell Armstrong is a Gospel legend who for four decades has scored gospel hits, won Stellar Awards and earned multiple Grammy nominations. The dynamic artist has also garnered crossover success and appeared on Broadway. A vocal powerhouse, Vanessa Bell Armstrong has managed to bridge the gap between “old school” Gospel and contemporary music. Shanachie Entertainment is pleased to release, “Today,” the first single from her forthcoming album Today, scheduled for release on June 21, 2024. Vanessa Bell Armstrong’s highly-anticipated new and fourteenth album (not including compilations), is her first in more than a decade. It captures all facets of Vanessa’s artistry, ranging from classic Gospel song to praise and worship and inspirational message music. “This new album is so special to me because it’s a long time coming,” confides Vanessa. “God allowed me to finish it just before my father passed and went to heaven. I dedicate this album to him.”

“Vanessa Bell Armstrong is a Gospel icon,” notes Shanachie General Manager Randall Grass, “and new music from her will be welcomed by her legions of fans as well as a new generation. We are so very proud to be bringing her new music to the world!”

“‘Today’ is a real pick me up song that makes you forget about your troubles and worries. It makes you give thanks just to be alive. It’s a reminder that life is all that you make it and that there is no need to worry because God has everything under control. All you have do is just smile and be happy.” “Today” was written by Tony Jones, Walter W. Millsap III, Vanessa Bell Armstrong and Teak and produced by Millsap III and Teak.

Vanessa Bell Armstrong, a native of Detroit, MI, first broke through in 1983 with the Gospel hit “Peace Be Still” and the album of the same name. It was followed by such memorable hits as “You Bring Out The Best In Me” and “Press On.” In the late 80s, she appeared in the Broadway play Don’t Get God Started and the Oprah Winfrey production The Women of Brewster Place. She further enjoyed mainstream success as the heavenly voice singing the theme song for the popular NBC sitcom Amen, starring Sherman Hemsley and Anna Marie Horsford, among others. A seven-time Grammy nominee and a Stellar Award and Soul Train Award winner, Vanessa Bell Armstrong’s reemergence is a welcome return of one of Gospel’s greatest voices.

Gospel Legend Vanessa Bell Armstrong Readies for 1st Album in Over a Decade-Hear New Single!! was originally published on praiserichmond.com