Late Gospel Star Troy Sneed’s Family Revives “All is Well” As A Duet With His Son Trey

Jacksonville, FL – Troy Sneed, the gospel star known for hit songs such as “My Heart Says Yes” and the No. 1 smash “The Struggle is Over,” was an early victim of COVID-19. After three weeks on a respirator, he passed at the age of 52 on April 27, 2020. “At the time of Troy’s passing, I and my family were unable to escape the dark space of grief that would have allowed us to celebrate him and our love for him in the proper way,” says his wife, Emily Sneed. “Ten months later, the suicide of my oldest son compounded that grief and left us numb and paralyzed. However today, with God’s grace, we have learned to maneuver life without the presence of Troy Sr., and Troy Jr. and that includes continuing Troy’s ministry of pouring into God’s people: encouragement, love, and light through his music and from our testimony.”

The Sneeds have crafted a new version of Troy’s hit “All is Well” which peaked at No. 14 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart in 2012. “I wanted to make this song to honor my father while highlighting the journey of healing that my family got to experience these past 4 years after losing him and my brother,” says his youngest son, Trey Sneed, who sings alongside his dad’s original vocals. “Even though it did not always seem like it, I see now that the relationship that I had with them, and the lessons and love they were able to pour into me has shaped the village of love I find myself surrounded by today. So, through it all this is my way of telling my father and my brother…All is well.” The soulful, inspiring track releases to all digital music platforms May 17th.

Listening Link: https://lnk.to/4hg8XE

The Perry, Florida native Troy Sneed once dreamed of a football career, but high school injuries sidelined him. He turned to his second love, music, while a student at Florida A&M University where he also met his future wife, Emily. After college, he briefly taught school before he was hired as a director for the Georgia Mass Choir. He also joined them when they backed Whitney Houston in The Preacher’s Wife motion picture. After recording two albums for Savoy Records, Troy had the idea to launch his family’s own recording label, Emtro Gospel (a fusion of Emily and Troy’s names). Emily worked a full-time job while Troy got the business off the ground. They released traditional church-grounded albums by Alvin Darling, Rev. Rudolph McKissick, Bishop Bruce Parham, and Youth for Christ. All the projects produced big radio hits.

Once the label was financially stabled, Emily came on full time to manage the label while Troy produced the records. Troy got back in the studio himself and enjoyed the biggest hits of his career. He placed 13 singles on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. Five of those hit the Top Ten and two peaked at No. 2, “My Heart Says Yes” and “Work It Out.” He also performed uncredited on Youth for Christ’s Billboard No. 1 single “The Struggle is Over” in 2006. “When my Daddy first passed away, I found the most comfort in his music,” says Tyler Sneed-Johnson, Troy’s daughter. “`All is Well’ was one of those songs that was a constant reminder that although it may not feel like it today, all continues to be well. Having Trey add his testimony to it was just another way to honor my Daddy’s lasting impact and uplifting words.”

