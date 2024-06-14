Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Save The Drama For Reality TV | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.14.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Save The Drama For Reality TV

This is the time of year where many people get married. So I wanted to give some tips for my marriage book, Make Love, make money, make it last, with my bride Dee. Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage is to leave the drama with your Mama. See when things get crazy in your life, you don’t have to get crazy with them. And don’t get your marriage advice from reality shows because they get ratings to be crazy. 

That kind of drama will not get you any good ratings in your marriage. Scripture is true when you were a child, you thought like a child and acting like a child. But when you grew up, you need to put away childish things. So leave the drama in the past and get on with loving in a mature way for a great future.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Save The Drama For Reality TV | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester Co. Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

Civil Rights & Social Justice

The Latest Karen Is Toilet Karen And She’s Telling Us She’s Here to Make America Jim Crow Again

Sports Contributor Archive 2024
Local

Nation Honors Sacrifice on Memorial Day

Silhouette of a soldier with USA flag
Local

Fort Mill Commemorates Memorial Day with Ceremony

Entertainment

Earnest Pugh and Jokia Discuss New Soundtrack for “Love Mountain”

Charlotte Light Rail Commuter Trains
Local

Charlotte Close to Securing Norfolk Southern Rail Line

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close