Uniting a community with entertainment and resources

Affordable housing for low income families and homelessness continues to bedevil the Queen City. Resources for the formerly incarcerated and a myriad of health challenges for residents of Charlotte is also a challenge. Truman Lewis, Executive Director of the Shining Light Transitional Home for Young Adults and his partnerships with Gaffney’s Health Services and the ‘From One to Some Organization’ continues to find ways to bring resources to help the economically challenged residents of Charlotte. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Truman Lewis about his latest campaign to unite the residents of the Queen City.