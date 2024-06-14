Uniting a community with entertainment and resources

Affordable housing for low income families and homelessness continues to bedevil the Queen City. Resources for the formerly incarcerated and a myriad of health challenges for residents of Charlotte is also a challenge. Truman Lewis, Executive Director of the Shining Light Transitional Home for Young Adults and his partnerships with Gaffney’s Health Services and the ‘From One to Some Organization’ continues to find ways to bring resources to help the economically challenged residents of Charlotte. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Truman Lewis about his latest campaign to unite the residents of the Queen City.
-
Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?
-
Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop
-
Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Money Management Tips From Scripture
-
The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season's most savory delight
-
Chester Co. Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Charlotte Close to Securing Norfolk Southern Rail Line