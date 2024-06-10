Don’t Buy Another Tie! Here Are 10 Father’s Day Gifts Dad Will Love

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In an unofficial poll asking fathers what they desire to celebrate their special day, the top answers were a toss up between “nothing,” “alone time,” and “peace and quiet.” Still, it’s not right to leave them without a gift to open on Father’s Day. While ties are always a safe option, presenting the men in your life something with a little more thought is sure to put a smile on their face.

Here are 10 gift ideas for Father’s Day:

Custom Funko Pop

Usually designed as your favorite fictional movie character, Funko Pop can now be customized to favor your favorite man. Create your own mini version of your father, your family, and even your pets for dad to display.

Socks

Like ties, socks for Father’s Day are a bit overrated. However, these aren’t just any socks. They are socks with your picture on them – a gift that is equally comfortable and cute. Find them easily by vendors on Etsy, Amazon, or Shutterfly.

Personalized Cartoon Book

You may have seen the viral videos of parents crying over custom books from their children. Touch dad’s heart with a personalized story of his own. The great part about these books is that they are not one size fits all. Easily create a story featuring the composition of your family to help you tell dad how valuable he is.

Cologne

Let dad choose his new signature scent with a cologne sampler. This one comes with a toiletry bag and a coupon to get a full-sized bottle at no additional cost.

Massage or Spa Day At Home

Nothing says ‘I appreciate you’ like a spa day. And, since not leaving home was part of dad’s ideal present anyway, this would make the perfect gift. Pro tip: Search Groupon for deals before booking. Dad will be proud of you saving a few bucks.

A Vacation

In the same vein, give dad the rest and relaxation he desires with a vacation. Be it a dream destination or a staycation in the city, a change in scenery always does well to clear the mind, refresh the body, and restore the soul.

Adjustable Weights

Ditch the 12 dumbbell sets and get dad a pair of adjustable weights. By just twisting the handle, these weights go from five pounds up to 50 pounds. The versatility and practicality make these the perfect addition to a home gym or collection of exercise equipment.

Portable Pizza Oven

Help dad host summer gatherings with pride by gifting him new equipment that will wow. He already knows his way around the grill, so a portable pizza oven should be a breeze. For dads that love cooking and quality time, the opportunity to build pies and bonds will be ideal.

All-In-One Screwdriver

You can never go wrong with getting dad tools for Father’s Day. An all-in-one screwdriver with retractable cartridge that holds the different heads is just the addition dad needs for his set.

Sneakers

From classic Adidas to trendy Yeezys, running shoes to orthopedics, keep dad stylish and comfortable with a new pair of sneakers.

Don’t Buy Another Tie! Here Are 10 Father’s Day Gifts Dad Will Love was originally published on elev8.com