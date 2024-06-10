Richmond, VA – June 2, 2023 — LOCK IT IN! SUNDAY, JULY 7, 2023 @5PM for the 14th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle, at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Richmond, VA.
We are bringing the Community Back Together again with Wes Morgan, Lucinda Moore, Earl Bynum, Mervin Mayo, Branden Anderson, Cora Armstrong, James Johnson, Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Men’s Choir, Allison Lilly, Van Boyd and the Release Dance Ministry.
Sheilah Belle “The Belle” and Doc Christian will Co-Host this amazing outdoor Summer Concert.
Let’s come together in harmony and celebrate the joy of gospel music as we lift up the name of the Lord. .
This event is absolutely FREE to the public!
The 14th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle 2024 Returns to Dogwood Dell was originally published on praiserichmond.com
