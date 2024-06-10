Listen Live
Local

Free Moves For Kids This Summer In Charlotte

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Free is the keyword when you’re referring to kids during the summer. Parents are filling up summer camps and some may not be able to accommodate that expense. Wether is sports, adventurous or mind boggling adventures, it’s something the family would enjoy.

Brace for a hot unusual summer, so water parks and splash pads are preferably the move for the kids! Here’s a Free list of events to experience this summer:

  1. Kids ride free at Great Smokey Mountain 05/01- 08/31
  2. Scholastic Summer Reading Program.    05/09 – 09/12
  3. Kids Bowl Free Program 06/01 – 08/31

Free vibes are always the move!

Free Moves For Kids This Summer In Charlotte  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show 7 items
Entertainment

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

Richmond Jazz and Music Fest
Events

Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

Money

Money Management Tips From Scripture

Sports Contributor Archive 2024
Local

Nation Honors Sacrifice on Memorial Day

Charlotte Light Rail Commuter Trains
Local

Charlotte Close to Securing Norfolk Southern Rail Line

aerial top down view of a parking lot new cars lined up in the port for import and export international.
Local

Truck Manufacturer Invests $21 Million, Creates 170 Jobs

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close