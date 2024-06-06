Healthy Beverage Company Honors Wu-Tang Clan’s Legacy With Custom Drink

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The legacy of the Wu-Tang Clan is everlasting, and the group is teaming up with a beverage company to ensure you live a life that abides by your personal health and wellness standards.

Hard is a soft drink replacement brand. Their latest offering, a flavor dubbed Hard C.R.E.A.M., toasts the iconic Staten Island, NY-based rap group. They first shared details about the collaboration back in January.

“Celebrate 30 Years of Wu-Tang Clan’s legendary influence on music, style, philosophy, and flavor,” Hard said in an announcement on Instagram on the 31st anniversary of ‘Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).’ “Every fan has helped make Wu the legends they are, and they’re giving the love back to the world’s greatest fans.”

Wu-Tang Clan Drink

The caffeinated drink contains B vitamins and natural flavors. The beverage also features a vanilla cream without any dairy, gluten or lactose. Its “C.R.E.A.M.” flavoring is a reference to Wu-Tang’s 1993 single of the same name which stands for “Cash Rules Everything Around Me.”

The drink is now available for purchase at a Walmart and one case will set you back about $30.

While this collaboration honors what staunch hip-hop heads view as a timeless album, Wu-Tang’s elusive ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ album is being shared with the public. But you will have to be able to get to the Australian island of Tasmania to hear it.

“Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” was recorded in secret over 6 years. Only one physical copy exists, and it’s headed to the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) from June 15 to 24. According to the museum, the album will be part of an exhibit that lasts a little over a week with a limited number of free tickets available for private listening sessions.

“’Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ is more than just an album, so when I was thinking about status, and what a transcendent namedrop could be, I knew I had to get it into this exhibition,” Jarrod Rawlins, director of curatorial affairs at Mona, said in a statement about acquiring the rare object.

The album itself can’t be commercially published until 2103.

Healthy Beverage Company Honors Wu-Tang Clan’s Legacy With Custom Drink was originally published on elev8.com