Listen Live
Local

Voters Could Greenlight Transportation Sales Tax

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Lancaster | South Carolina County Maps

Source: NSA Digital Archive / Getty

Some Lancaster County drivers find smooth travels elusive on local roads, but County leaders are eyeing a solution: a transportation sales tax.

Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall suggests a 15-year proposal for this tax, expected to yield over $400 million earmarked for enhancing 125 roads across the County.

Related Stories

At just one cent, the sales tax would supplement Lancaster County’s existing eight percent tax, says WCCB. The revenue generated would fund various road improvements, including widening, resurfacing, intersection upgrades, and more.

The decision to include the transportation sales tax in the upcoming ballot, alongside a bond referendum for Lancaster County School District, or to defer it to 2025, now rests with the County Council.

Read the full story here

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Money

Money Management Tips From Scripture

38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show 7 items
Entertainment

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Lifestyle

Start With The Heart To Win More | Dr. Willie Jolley

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Entertainment

Sheila Bell Opens Up About Her Inspirational Journey in Dealing with Breast Cancer

Lotto ticket scratch off
Local

Concord Man’s Intuition Nets Him $5 Million Scratch-Off Win

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close