Voters Could Greenlight Transportation Sales Tax

Some Lancaster County drivers find smooth travels elusive on local roads, but County leaders are eyeing a solution: a transportation sales tax.

Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall suggests a 15-year proposal for this tax, expected to yield over $400 million earmarked for enhancing 125 roads across the County.

At just one cent, the sales tax would supplement Lancaster County’s existing eight percent tax, says WCCB. The revenue generated would fund various road improvements, including widening, resurfacing, intersection upgrades, and more.

The decision to include the transportation sales tax in the upcoming ballot, alongside a bond referendum for Lancaster County School District, or to defer it to 2025, now rests with the County Council.

