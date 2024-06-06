Voters Could Greenlight Transportation Sales Tax

Some Lancaster County drivers find smooth travels elusive on local roads, but County leaders are eyeing a solution: a transportation sales tax.
Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall suggests a 15-year proposal for this tax, expected to yield over $400 million earmarked for enhancing 125 roads across the County.
At just one cent, the sales tax would supplement Lancaster County’s existing eight percent tax, says WCCB. The revenue generated would fund various road improvements, including widening, resurfacing, intersection upgrades, and more.
The decision to include the transportation sales tax in the upcoming ballot, alongside a bond referendum for Lancaster County School District, or to defer it to 2025, now rests with the County Council.
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music
-
Money Management Tips From Scripture
-
The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season's most savory delight
-
Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America's Favorite Teachers!
-
Sister's Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man
-
UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition
-
EXCLUSIVE Album Release & Birthday Party for Pastor Deitrick Haddon