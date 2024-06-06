Rowan County Resident Clinches Million Dollar Scratch-Off Victory

Jonathan Ramsey, hailing from Cleveland, recently struck gold with a $10 scratch-off ticket, securing the premier $1 million jackpot in a freshly launched scratch-off game.
According to WCCB, Ramsey’s stroke of luck came courtesy of a Loteria ticket purchased from Community Grocery on Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.
Upon his visit to lottery headquarters on Wednesday to claim his windfall, Ramsey was faced with a pivotal decision. He could opt for a $50,000 annuity paid out over 20 years or take a lump sum of $600,000. Opting for the latter, Ramsey received $429,003 after mandatory state and federal tax deductions.
Launched in March, the $1,000,000 Loteria game boasted four top prizes of $1 million, with Ramsey clinching the initial victory. Presently, three $1 million prizes remain up for grabs.
