Donald Trump Whines And Lies About ‘Biden’s DOJ’ Authorizing ‘DEADLY FORCE’ During Mar-a-Lago Raid

Do you know what really gets me about Donald Trump? It’s not the pathological lying or the seething bigotry. It’s not the hypocrisy of constantly going at President Joe Biden’s age, presence of mind and ability to articulate as if Trump, who’s only a few years younger, has ever been able to string together three comprehensible sentences in a row without turning orangey-red in the face from working his pea-size brain too hard. These are all things I’ve grown so accustomed to regarding Trump that, like any others I’m sure, I’ve grown completely desensitized to it, unfortunately.

What really grinds my gears about Trump is the way he and his MAGA minions try to project a tough guy image of the former president when, truthfully, everything about him says his knees would immediately buckle inward if he had no security around and someone shot him a dirty look. I mean, you have Trump-humpers superimposing his head on top of Rambo’s body like he’s some kind of MAGA action hero while the rest of us remember him rushing down to the White House bunker in 2020 and cowering because a lot of really mean protesters were a few hundred yards outside of the closed and securely locked and guarded gate. (He tried to claim he only happened to go down to the bunker during that time to give it a thorough “inspection“—because that definitely sounds like a job the president would handle personally.)

Anyway, you might remember that in 2022, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided by the FBI, which recovered enough classified materials to fill multiple vans and a rental truck, according to the New York Times. (But Hillary’s emails though.) Well, that search warrant—which was authorized as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents, which he was ultimately charged for—was executed without incident and while Trump was 1,000 miles away in New York. However, to let Trump tell it, his life and his family’s lives were in danger because “Biden’s DOJ” authorized the FBI to use “deadly force” during the raid—which the Justice Department did not do.

“It’s just been revealed that Biden’s DOJ was authorized to use DEADLY FORCE for their DESPICABLE raid in Mar-a-Lago,” Trump wrote in a fund-raising email last month, the Times reported. “Joe Biden was locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger.”

Sure, commander-in-bunker-beyotches—orrrrr we can go with what actually happened.

From the Times:

On the day before the F.B.I. obtained a search warrant almost two years ago to look for classified materials at former President Donald J. Trump’s private club and residence in Florida, one of the agents on the case sent a reassuring email to his bosses. “The F.B.I. intends for the execution of the warrant to be handled in a professional, low key manner,” he wrote, “and to be mindful of the optics of the search.” And that’s more or less what happened when 30 agents and two federal prosecutors entered the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s Palm Beach estate, at 8:59 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2022. Over the next 10 hours, according to court papers, there was little drama as they hauled away a trove of boxes containing highly sensitive state secrets in three vans and a rented Ryder box truck.

So, the raid on Trump’s property was handled with the kind of care and discretion typically afforded to rich white people with an image to maintain, and the commander-in-34-times-guilty is still out here acting like a mob of real-life Call of Dutyopperatives brought guerilla warfare to his doorstep, which wouldn’t have mattered anyway, because, again, HE WASN’T EVEN THERE!

Trump didn’t only make this “I was in fear for my life from 1,000 miles away” claim in the fundraising email, he’s been making the claim repeatedly and, as usual, “prominent right-wing figures — including the former president’s longtime political adviser Stephen K. Bannon — repeated them and in some cases blew them even further out of proportion,” the Times reported. It’s always the same routine: Trump conjures up and incessantly repeats an absurd lie, and his cultists pick up the baton and run with it, not because they believe it, but because they know baseless propaganda is the GOP’s bread and butter.

“Predictably and as he certainly intended, others have amplified Trump’s misleading statements, falsely characterizing the inclusion of the entirely standard use-of-force policy as an effort to ‘assassinate’ Trump,” federal prosecutors wrote in a letter to Federal District Court Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who unsealed a motion by Trump’s lawyers to suppress the evidence the F.B.I. collected during its search. The unsealed motion came with “dozens of pages of underlying investigative documents providing new details on how the search had been planned and conducted,” the Times reported, and that’s reportedly what prompted Trump’s latest tall tales of violent intent by the F.B.I., which nothing in those documents corroborate.

Trump is a liar and a coward with a persecution complex that might just be unmatched—but he is no tough guy. Not by a long shot.

