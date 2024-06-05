Listen Live
Kierra Sheard Joins Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month Performance Lineup

Published on June 5, 2024

Kierra Sheard tiny desk - Lifetime's TCA Panels featuring Supernanny and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospelat the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Kierra Sheard – Kelly joins the list of musically inclined black women for the NPR’s Tiny Desk series in recognition of Black Music Month.

Beginning on June 3 extending over the course of nine days, the lineup is also made up of Tems, Chaka Khan, Tierra Whack, Lakecia Benjamin, Meshell Ndegeocello, Britney Spencer, SWV, and Flo Milli.

“This Black Music Month, we’re giving the ladies their flowers! We’re releasing nine Tiny Desk concerts from Black women who’ve paved the way for what we hear today in Black music and others who are carving out their own paths,” Tiny Desk host and series producer, Bobby Carter, said.

SEE ALSO: nobigdyl. Wins “Tiny Desk Contest: Fan Favorite Vote”

Despite Women’s History Month wrapping up in March, the theme of the series revolves around “giving women their flowers,” which NPR plans to execute by presenting each artist with their favorite flowers following their performance. In the spirit of honoring, each artist will also be celebrated on Instagram with a short video interview which will allow viewers a glimpse into their day-to-day as a musician.

In an excited Instagram post, Sheard-Kelly shared the news with fans the moment the Tiny Desk lineup of performers was announced.

“[Family] I’m super excited to announce that I’ll be on tiny desk for Black Music Month! God is so amazing! I can’t wait for you all to see! Let’s gooo,” she shared.

 

Fans also took to twitter to express their excitement for Sheard’s performance in an assortment of tweets.

 

 

 

Out of the ladies in the lineup, Lakeciaa Benjamin and Tems have already performed, leaving only seven more days of performances.

Kierra Sheard Joins Tiny Desk’s Black Music Month Performance Lineup  was originally published on elev8.com

