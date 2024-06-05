Listen Live
CeCe Winans Set to Release Highly Anticipated Live Album ‘MORE THAN THIS’ Live Recording Filled with 12 Powerful Worship Songs

Published on June 5, 2024

CeCe Winans

Source: Jeremy Cowart / CeCe Winans

(Los Angeles, CA) – CeCe Winans, the unstoppable, multiple award-winning gospel artist, is once again ready to captivate audiences with her unparalleled talent and devotion to worship. Her latest offering, More Than This, is now available, through PureSprings Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC.  This live album promises to continue the wave of worship initiated by her previous record, Believe for It.

With her track record of success, Winans’ newest release is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. The first single from More Than This – “That’s My King,” is gaining traction at radio and is seeing streaming popularity along with two other new songs from the album, “Come Jesus Come” & “Holy Forever.”

I pray that this new album, More Than This, will remind people of God’s greatness, not just his goodness. I want God to give us more of Himself and in return we give Him all He deserves,” says Winans.

Following the immense success of her first live recording, Believe for It which amassed over half a billion U.S. streams, Winans continues to solidify her status as a legendary figure in the gospel music industry. In 2023 alone, her entire catalog garnered over two billion impressions on YouTube, a testament to her enduring influence and appeal.

More Than This features a diverse collection of worship songs, each imbued with heartfelt adoration and praise. Once again, Winans teams up with producer Kyle Lee along with co-producers Thomas Hardin, Jr. and Tyrone Jackson. The best-selling gospel female artist also collaborates with esteemed gospel singer and songwriter Todd Dulaney on the title track.  Winans delivers an album that speaks to the soul and uplifts the spirit.

CeCe Winans Set to Release Highly Anticipated Live Album ‘MORE THAN THIS’ Live Recording Filled with 12 Powerful Worship Songs  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

