New Bounce TV comedy series ‘Mind Your Business’ starring Columbus Short, Drew Sidora, Rolanda Watts, and Bebe Winans streaming now!

ATLANTA –- Bounce TV original series “Mind Your Business” starring ensemble cast, Columbus Short (“Scandal,” “Stomp the Yard”), Drew Sidora (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “That’s So Raven”), Rolonda Watts (“Rolonda”), and singer/radio host Bebe Winans is streaming now on Bounce TV, 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Preview here. The half-hour situation comedy tells the story of The Williams family, which is in the business of celebrating some of life’s most significant occasions with its event and party space in Chicago. However, when it comes to their family affairs, there is a bigger need for referees than DJs.

Like many small businesses, the once-prospering 30s-and-older lounge, Lucille’s, owned by Lucille Williams (Played by Watts) took a considerable pandemic hit, forcing her to close. Lucille’s baby brother, Henry (Winans), couldn’t stand by and let Lucille’s Place slip away, so he recruited his fraternal twins, Aaliyah (Sidora) and Alfonso (Short), to keep the business in the family. A safe space for planning and hosting events was born with Aaliyah’s creative sensibilities and Alfonso’s business mind. Alfonso’s wife, Kimberly, and son, Alfonso Jr. (A.J.), join the event planning team. Even Aaliyah has one of their chosen family members, Mia, join the team; she is a jack of all trades – so she thinks. Although the new-and-improved “Lucille’s” brings everyone together, their affairs end up causing a mess bigger than a college frat party.

“Mind Your Business” also features Caryn Ward Ross (“Fame,” “Monogamy,” “Patterns of Attraction”), Brely Evans (“Ambitions,” “Being Mary Jane,” “The Man in 3B”), Bryce Xavier (“A Bennett Song Holiday,” “Stay Tuned: The Movie,” Total Eclipse”), and Chloe Elise Ellis (“Borrasca,” “Footprints,” “Three Stories Up”). “Mind Your Business” is produced by Harvest Studios and executive produced by Bentley Kyle Evans (“Martin,” “The Jamie Foxx Show.”)

The 10-episode first-season series will run throughout the summer, leading into the return of the hit Bounce series “Johnson,” which will start airing new episodes on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

New Bounce TV comedy series ‘Mind Your Business’ starring Columbus Short, Drew Sidora, Rolanda Watts, and Bebe Winans streaming now! was originally published on praiserichmond.com