CATS Picks Winning Art for 2025 Transit Pass Designs

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has unveiled the victors of its annual Transit Pass Design Contest, whose artwork will adorn Local, Express, and Express Plus monthly passes throughout the 2025 calendar year.

The winners are as follows:

First Place: Brigette Rogers – Local Monthly Pass Second Place: Priscilla MacClamrock – Express Monthly Pass Third Place: Nicole Driscoll – Express Plus Monthly Pass

According to WCCB, CATS invited residents from North and South Carolina to submit original artwork under the theme “Safe Travels!” Entries were meticulously evaluated, and winners were selected based on the following criteria by a committee comprising transit staff members and local art professionals:

Does the design effectively address the theme and advocate for multi-modal transportation in Charlotte, either specifically or in general terms?

Is the design visually captivating and well-composed?

Does the design refrain from incorporating text?

Read the full story here