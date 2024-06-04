Listen Live
How Bad Do You Want Your Dream To Come True? | Dr. Willie Jolley

06.04.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is How Bad Do You Want Your Dream To Come True?

I’ve recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best On Success, which features a number of Hall of Fame speakers. And I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers in the book due to the overwhelming response to those messages, I am sharing more tips from the book this week in the book. I wrote that success is like making a soup. 

 

You start with your dream, stir in action, then you add desire. How bad do you want it? Years ago, I spoke at a school and met a big guy who told me he wanted to be a professional football player. I asked him if he wanted it badly enough to run up a mountain with 100 LB weight on his back like Walter Payton used to do. The Great Chicago Bears running back. The young man said no, I don’t want to do that and I told him that great achievers always have great desire. How bad do you want to achieve your dreams? That’s the question you must answer.  

 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

