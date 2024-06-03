A Call for Unity: Addressing the Dangers of Division | Ericaism

I think it’s really important to recognize when there’s a spirit of division in the room. It’s not just about having different opinions—sometimes it’s a deliberate attempt to divide us, weakening our unity. Often, the things causing division aren’t even that big of a deal, but our pride stops us from backing down. My mom used to tell us to sometimes “just back down” for the sake of unity, and I realize now that doesn’t mean you’re weak; it means you’re strong.

I urged everyone to prioritize unity and stand on biblical principles instead of stubbornly defending personal views. Luke 11:17 says a divided kingdom or household can’t stand. We need to find common ground and focus on shared goals instead of arguing over disagreements, which only leads to more division.

Division is a tool of the enemy, distracting us from our purpose and leaving us vulnerable to manipulation. It often comes with anger, self-righteousness, and an argumentative spirit, affecting our homes, churches, businesses, families, and friends. We need to be vigilant and careful to avoid this divisive spirit.

In a prayer, I asked for the spirit of division to be bound in the name of Jesus, and for unity, understanding, patience, grace, and forgiveness to bring us together.

I wrapped up by emphasizing the importance of unity over individual differences. There’s a big difference between constructive discussions and divisive arguments. We need to recognize and address the spirit of division, especially in our churches and families. Even though division is widespread, including in our government, God’s power is still strong. Let’s apply some “prayer pressure” against division and trust in God’s strength.

I finished by expressing my love and appreciation for everyone listening, and urged them to stick around for the next segment of joys and concerns.

