Listen Live
Local

Kings Mountain Set to Welcome $700M Casino Resort

Published on June 3, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
A successful and winning layout of a poker game on a vintage table in a club from a combination of two pairs and chips

Source: VITALII BORKOVSKYI / Getty

Construction of a $700 million permanent casino resort is poised to commence this week in Kings Mountain following the Catawba Nation’s resolution with its former developer over the ground lease for its trust lands. According to WBTV, the groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 7, marking the onset of the project. The initial phase is expected to debut in early 2026.

Situated just off Interstate 85 along Dixon School Road, the Two Kings Casino is anticipated to generate nearly 2,000 new employment opportunities, according to officials. The Catawba Nation’s private settlement with Sky Boat Gaming has relinquished the latter’s involvement in the project, while granting ownership of the land encompassing its temporary casino, inclusive of the parking lot and additional property. All these parcels will be utilized to support the resort’s amenities and overall guest experience.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Money

Money Management Tips From Scripture

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Lifestyle

Start With The Heart To Win More | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close