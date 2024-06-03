Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Dreams Are The Start Of Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.03.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is Dreams Are The Start Of Success

I recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best on success, we’ve featured a number of Hall of Fame speakers and I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers in the book. Due to the overwhelming response to the messages that I shared from that book, I’m going to be sharing more tips from the book this week. 

 

In the book, I share, their success is like making a soup where you have to add a number of ingredients to make it great. You start with the base, which in your dreams. Then you must add an ingredient which is action. A dream without an action is an illusion. Let me say it again. A dream without an action is an illusion. 

 

So today I want you to start working on your action plan right down 10 things you can do to make your dreams come true. 10 things! And then go to work on them. Then if you dream, then do you will start to see more of your dreams come true. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Dreams Are The Start Of Success | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Money

Money Management Tips From Scripture

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Lifestyle

Start With The Heart To Win More | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close