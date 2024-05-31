Veterans Receive Refurbished Rides in Local Celebration

Ehab Elmenshawi and Ramir Maldonado were both recipients of Toyota Camrys as part of a special veterans celebration hosted by the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

With May being military appreciation month, and just before Memorial Day weekend, the communities they served rallied to give back to these two veterans.

Ehab, who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2003 and deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom, is now one hundred percent disabled due to his service and regularly attends medical appointments. Additionally, he and his wife are expecting their first child. This generous gift will provide vital support as they prepare to welcome their new addition.

