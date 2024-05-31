Listen Live
Local

Veterans Receive Refurbished Rides in Local Celebration

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
27th International Motor Show

Source: Mauricio Santana / Getty

Two U.S. Army veterans experienced life-changing moments just outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Ehab Elmenshawi and Ramir Maldonado were both recipients of Toyota Camrys as part of a special veterans celebration hosted by the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

With May being military appreciation month, and just before Memorial Day weekend, the communities they served rallied to give back to these two veterans.

Ehab, who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2003 and deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom, is now one hundred percent disabled due to his service and regularly attends medical appointments. Additionally, he and his wife are expecting their first child. This generous gift will provide vital support as they prepare to welcome their new addition.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Money

Money Management Tips From Scripture

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close