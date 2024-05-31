Pregnant Stingray Afflicted with ‘Reproductive Disease’

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A North Carolina aquarium initially reported a pregnant stingray without a male companion but now reveals the fish has a rare reproductive disease.

In a statement released Thursday by the Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville, details regarding the specific disease afflicting the stingray, named Charlotte, were not disclosed. The statement also did not address the status of her pregnancy, says WCCB. Further inquiries from The Associated Press to the aquarium for additional information remain unanswered.

Previously, in February, the aquarium, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, had announced Charlotte’s pregnancy, noting her lack of contact with a male stingray for at least eight years. At the time, it was speculated that Charlotte could give birth to as many as four pups within two weeks.

Read the full story here