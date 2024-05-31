Pregnant Stingray Afflicted with ‘Reproductive Disease’

A North Carolina aquarium initially reported a pregnant stingray without a male companion but now reveals the fish has a rare reproductive disease.
In a statement released Thursday by the Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville, details regarding the specific disease afflicting the stingray, named Charlotte, were not disclosed. The statement also did not address the status of her pregnancy, says WCCB. Further inquiries from The Associated Press to the aquarium for additional information remain unanswered.
Previously, in February, the aquarium, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, had announced Charlotte’s pregnancy, noting her lack of contact with a male stingray for at least eight years. At the time, it was speculated that Charlotte could give birth to as many as four pups within two weeks.
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music
-
The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season's most savory delight
-
Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith
-
Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America's Favorite Teachers!
-
Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe
-
Sister's Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man
-
UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition