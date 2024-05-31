Listen Live
TikTok Sensation Matt Rife Filming Latest Netflix Special in CLT

Published on May 31, 2024

TikTok sensation Matt Rife is teaming up with Netflix for his latest comedy special, currently being filmed in Charlotte.

Rife’s sold-out six-show residency at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte has drawn attention, with audience members from the first night reporting the presence of a camera crew and producers capturing the act. A member of the audience revealed that the director announced before Rife took the stage that this special would offer an interactive crowd work experience, a departure from the typical stand-up comedy format, marking a first for Netflix.

As of now, there’s no official release date for the special, per WBTV.

With four more shows remaining at The Comedy Zone in the AvidXchange Music Factory, tickets are already sold out. However, resale tickets may be available at a significantly higher price point.

Read the full story here

