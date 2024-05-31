Winding Springs Elementary School Receives $50K Transformation

Winding Springs Elementary School has transformed its music education space into a cutting-edge facility, thanks to a substantial contribution from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and College Football Playoff Foundation.
According to WCCB, the $50,000 donation, announced in December, aimed to elevate the musical journey for students. Now, as the final notes of preparation align, the stage is set for an enhanced musical experience in a refreshed setting.
The unveiling ceremony will feature ACC Commissioner Jim Phipps, who will officially introduce the revamped music room. Supported by the College Football Playoff Foundation and Lakeshore Learning Materials, the renovation has completely revitalized the space.
From sleek furniture to state-of-the-art instruments and materials, the makeover promises to inspire and equip young learners with a rich musical environment.
