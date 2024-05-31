Listen Live
Local

Winding Springs Elementary School Receives $50K Transformation

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
musical notes on scattered 100 dollar billnotes

Source: Love Employee / Getty

Winding Springs Elementary School has transformed its music education space into a cutting-edge facility, thanks to a substantial contribution from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and College Football Playoff Foundation.

According to WCCB, the $50,000 donation, announced in December, aimed to elevate the musical journey for students. Now, as the final notes of preparation align, the stage is set for an enhanced musical experience in a refreshed setting.

The unveiling ceremony will feature ACC Commissioner Jim Phipps, who will officially introduce the revamped music room. Supported by the College Football Playoff Foundation and Lakeshore Learning Materials, the renovation has completely revitalized the space.

From sleek furniture to state-of-the-art instruments and materials, the makeover promises to inspire and equip young learners with a rich musical environment.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Money

Money Management Tips From Scripture

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close