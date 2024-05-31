Listen Live
Local

Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

Published on May 31, 2024

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One

Source: Tim Heitman / Getty

The family of professional golfer Grayson Murray announced his passing, revealing that the two-time PGA Tour champion had died by suicide.

According to WBTV, Murray, aged 30, passed away on Saturday morning, just a day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.

Confirmation of Murray’s death came from both the PGA Tour and his management company, GSE Worldwide.

In a statement released on Sunday, Murray’s parents disclosed the cause of his death. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced that grief counselors would be available at the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour event in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Despite grappling with alcohol and mental health issues in the past, Murray had shown significant progress this year, culminating in a victory at the Sony Open. At the time of his passing, he held the 58th spot in the world rankings following a tied 43rd finish in the PGA Championship at Valhalla. Additionally, Murray had made his Masters debut, securing 51st place, and was slated to compete in the upcoming U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Read the full story here

Charlotte local North Carolina

