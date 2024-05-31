Listen Live
Wawa Debuts Its Inaugural Store in North Carolina

Published on May 31, 2024

Wawa Convenience Stores

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

Convenience store chain Wawa has inaugurated its maiden North Carolina establishment.

The store, situated in the Outer Banks, commenced operations on Thursday, May 16. Traditionally concentrated in the northeastern regions of the United States, Wawa has responded to growing demand by expanding its presence further across the country.

Offering a range of products including gas, groceries, and their renowned hoagies and breakfast sandwiches, the Kill Devil Hills location marks the initiation of Wawa’s expansion plan in North Carolina. According to WBTV, the company aims to unveil a total of 10 stores across the state in 2024.

Read the full story here

local North Carolina

